Shoplifting pair targeted stores across Mansfield, Worksop, Eastwood and Hucknall areas

Two shoplifters have been sentenced by the courts after targeting supermarkets across the East Midlands area – stealing approximately £15,000 worth of products.

Amanda Cunningham and Gemma Beeby targeted Tesco stores on multiple occasions between March and July 2023.

The two friends also stole alcohol and detergent from a Sainsbury’s store in Kimberley on June 1, 2023.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Cunningham, 44, usually entered stores alone and filled trolleys with a large number of spirits.

Amanda Cunningham (pictured) and her friend stole from multiple supermarkets including Tesco's Mansfield Jubilee Extra store.

Meanwhile her accomplice Beeby, 39, waited outside and was the getaway driver.

The pair targeted stores across the East Midlands, including Alfreton, Hucknall, Kimberley, Clowne (near Worksop) and Mansfield, between March 16 and July 3, 2023.

The worst day of offending took place on June, 13, when £1,403.35 of alcohol was stolen from the Tesco Express store in Mansfield.

The court heard the pair mostly stole alcohol, but that other products including meat, clothing and health products were also taken.

On two occasions, Cunningham assaulted staff who approached her in the aisle after identifying her as a known shoplifter.

Cunningham, of Stansfield Street, Lenton, and Beeby, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, were caught after a dossier of evidence was gathered by Nottinghamshire Police.

They were arrested and put before the courts.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to 18 counts of theft, three attempted thefts and two common assaults.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, January 19, she was given an 18-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She was ordered to complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme and 20 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement – and warned she could be sent to prison if she failed to comply.

Beeby admitted 12 thefts and was given a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must complete 25 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was also warned that failure to attend could result in her going to prison.

Both defendants were also told to pay a £187 victim surcharge.