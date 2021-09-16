Paul Williams took the £38 bottle of Grey Goose Vodka from Sainsbury's, Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, on July 23, at about 2.25pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

However, he was identified on CCTV and arrested two days later.

Sainsbury's, Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, Worksop.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Williams told police he had forgotten his bank card and detagged the bottle.

Mr Jerath said: “He explained he was on the sick from work.”

The court heard he has 60 previous convictions for 169 offences, 118 of which are for dishonesty, including ‘multiple convictions for shoplifting’.

Representing himself, Williams, aged 61, explained he had been in lockdown and had not seen his son for a long time.

He apologised to the court.