Shoplifter jailed for stealing from shops in Worksop town centre

Andrew Merritt, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 56 days at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police’s town centre beat team in Worksop for numerous shop thefts and possession of a controlled drug.

Merritt pleaded guilty to six offences when he appeared in court.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the shops he stole items from.

PC Glenn Turner, town centre beat manager, said: "The arrest was made after good work from the Shopwatch scheme, who alerted town centre CCTV following a theft in the town centre.

"The CCTV operator followed Merritt who was then seen to enter another store.