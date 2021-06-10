Shock as kids found swimming in open water days after Sam Haycock’s tragic death at Ulley Reservoir

Officers from the Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team were patrolling Manvers Lake in Rotherham last night when they found six children swimming.

They took the children’s details.

A number of warnings about the dangers of open water swimming have been issued recently following the death of teenager Sam Haycock.

The 16-year-old, who attended Oakwood High School, got into difficulty in Ulley Reservoir and died on Friday, May 28.

His frantic friends were said to have made ‘gallant’ efforts to save him, but Sam disappeared under the water and his body was recovered a number of hours later.

A huge search and rescue operation was mounted when Sam’s disappearance was reported.

A number of agencies were involved.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware of the dangers of swimming in open water.

“This should only be done under the supervision of a club.”