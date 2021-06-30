Sexual predator jailed for repeatedly raping teenage girl in Nottinghamshire

Owen Wicks, aged 34, abused the girl on multiple occasions at addresses in Nottinghamshire and Kent over a four-year period.

He was finally brought to justice when another teenage girl reported he had also assaulted her.

Detectives at Nottinghamshire Police began an investigation in September 2019 and spoke to multiple witnesses about Wicks’ behaviour.

Owen Wicks of Richmond Road, Gillingham has been jailed for 16 years.

When confronted with the allegations Wicks denied them all, claiming that his victims were lying about what had happened to them.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court, however, disagreed and on Tuesday found Wicks guilty of seven sexual offences – five rapes and two sexual assaults.

Appearing for sentence today (Wednesday 30 June), Wicks, of Richmond Road, Gillingham, was jailed for 16 years.

He was also added to the sexual offenders’ register for an indefinite period and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly limit his activities once he is released.

Detective Constable Rich Sullivan, who led the investigation, said: “Wicks is a devious, calculating sexual predator who caused considerable physical and emotional pain to his victims.

"They both showed considerable courage in coming forward and detailing what had happened and I am delighted we have been able to get justice for them.

“I hope that today’s sentence provides them with a degree of closure, and also hope that it serves as a reminder to other victims of sexual abuse that they can report historic incidents to us – even if there is no physical evidence.