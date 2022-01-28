Sexual assault of woman on Robin Hood Line train, CCTV images released amid police appeal
Officers investigating an incident in which two men sexually harassed a woman on a train travelling through Hucknall and Bulwell and on to Newstead have releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.
At around 9pm on Thursday, December 30, two men boarded the Robin Hood Line train from Nottingham and sat next to a lone female passenger.
They engaged her in conversation and made sexual comments before one of the men sexually assaulted her. The man then moved to a different seat, when the other man continued to make inappropriate comments and touched her shoes.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police (BTP) by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 35 of 31/12/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.