Paul Taylor, aged 49, was unwittingly in conversation with an adult from an online activist group when he befriended the ‘girl’ on social media.

After sending sexually explicit photographs and messages, he later arranged to meet her at a restaurant in Worksop.

Taylor pulled out of the meeting at the last minute but was confronted by members of the group at his former home in Edwinstowe.

Nottingham Crown Court

Police arrested Taylor and seized his mobile phone, which revealed his conversations with the ‘girl’.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (January 30), Taylor, now of Mill Gate, Newark, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He had been convicted of one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child after a trial last December.

Detective Constable Alan Braisby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Taylor proved by his actions that he posed a serious risk of harm to underage girls.

“As his own messages made clear, he knowingly set out to meet what he believed was a child for his own sexual gratification.

“The safeguarding of children is of paramount importance to the force.

"We are committed to preventing child sexual exploitation and will be relentless in apprehending those responsible for the sexual exploitation of children and holding them to account for their crimes.”

Anyone with concerns about child sexual exploitation should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

For more advice visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/cse