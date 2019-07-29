Several people taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident in Worksop

A number of people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Worksop last night.

The incident happened at the junction of Carlton Road and Keswick Road in Worksop at about 11pm on Sunday.

Two men, aged 45 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Detective Stuart Temple said: “A scene remains in place and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. A number of people suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact us."

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 967 of 27 July 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.