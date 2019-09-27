Serial Whitwell drink-driver jailed for being more than three times over the limit

A Whitwell man with a string of motoring convictions was 'in total denial' of the severity of his alcoholism, a court heard.

Sean Colohan, 54, of Station Road, was caught behind the wheel in Retford Road, Worksop, on August 31, Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard today (Friday, September 27).

When breathalysed, he had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mg.

Prosecuting, Daniel Piatryka said that Colohan - who was still subject to a three-year drink drive ban - was unsteady on his feet when he was arrested and said that he had been drinking all day.

Colohan later gave a 'no comment' interview to police, Mr Piatryka told the court.

Probation staff said that Colohan had previously been offered an alcohol treatment programme, but had failed to properly engage, and was in 'total denial' about the severity of his alcoholism.

Mitigating, Donna Pursglove said: "He had been at a girlfriends and he had not intended to drive the vehicle, but they'd had a row. He had no money on him and he took the decision to drive the car.

"I asked him if he had an issue with alcohol and he responded that it had ruined his life. It had cost him marriages, relationships, his children and employment."

Colohan admitted drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for a further 48 months. The driving ban will commence when he leaves prison.

He must also pay a £82 victim surcharge and undertake a year of supervision with the Probation Service.