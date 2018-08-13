Serial rapist given extended 42-year sentence after committing 24 sex attacks

A serial rapist has been given an extended 42-year sentence after being found guilty of 24 sex attacks and a common assault.

Stuart Hooper, 44, subjected two adults and two children to the attacks at various times over the last 20 years.

The attacks included 14 rapes, including four on a child under 13; five indecent assaults; three sexual assaults including one on a child under 13; one assault by penetration and one offence of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was also found guilty of one common assault.

Hooper, formerly of Chilwell, had denied the offences but was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on June 21 after a nine-day trial and was sentenced on Friday.

He received an extended 42-year sentence of 34 years in prison, and an extended licence of eight years.

Judge Dickinson QC described Hooper as a highly dangerous offender, who showed a horrifying lack of knowledge, appreciation and remorse for his offences.

Detective Constable Hannah Frame, Public Protection, Nottinghamshire Police, who led the investigation, said: "This is the most horrific case of sexual abuse I've ever had to investigate and the length of the sentence is a reflection of the grave and series nature of the offending.

"In effect he has given his victims a life sentence of the psychological impact these attacks have. It is only right that he is given such a lengthy sentence too and I know his victims will take great comfort from that.

"The victims have shown bravery and patience throughout the investigation and I commend them for the way that they have handled themselves throughout.

"I hope this sentence also gives people confidence that Nottinghamshire Police is there to support victims of crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. We will investigate all reports of sexual abuse, even if they happened a long time ago, and will give survivors all the help they need."