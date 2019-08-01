Selston man assaulted wife with crutch

A Selston man assaulted his wife with a crutch after a row about clothing, a court heard.

Stephen McKimm shoved the woman and then prodded her with a crutch, at their home on Westdale Road, Jacksdale, on July 8.

He then locked her out of the house, and when she returned, prodded her again with the crutch, said prosecutor Lee Shepherd.

His partner said the relationship was over and asked for a restraining order, Mr Shepherd added.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said McKimm had a knee-replacement at the time, but denied prodding the woman.

"One of the reasons he pleaded guilty is that he didn't want to put his wife through a trial," she said.

"He has already sought help from psychiatric services as he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and uses quite a bit of medication in relation to that.

"He has no issue with the restraining order."

Probation officer Mark Burton said McKimm's wife had referred to other domestic incidents and this was not an isolated incident.

He said that earlier this year McKimm, who is diagnosed as bi-polar, suffered a mental health relapse.

McKimm, 48, now of Portland Road, Selston, admitted two counts of assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 24.

On Thursday, he received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 government surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits. A restraining order for 12 months was also imposed.

