Second suspect charged and remanded following alleged Worksop axe attack

Officers attended a house in Furnival Street, following reports someone had been struck with an axe.

The victim – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital after sustaining significant wounds to his shoulder and arm.

He needed surgery for his injuries before being released from hospital.

A second suspect has been charged

A police investigation was launched in the aftermath of the assault, which happened just before 11pm on Christmas Eve.

Reece Oakden, aged 27, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia, Worksop, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (28 February 2024) where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 22.

Leon Oakden-Gostling, of Furnival Street, Worksop, has previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10.

