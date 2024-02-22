Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have been carrying out a detailed investigation since the ram-raid at the SPAR shop in Wesley Road on March 14, last year.

A telehandler had earlier been stolen from outside a church in nearby London Road and used to knock down a side wall at the store.

The offenders fled empty-handed after being disturbed.

Police have charged a second man in connection with a ram-raid at the SPAR store on Wesley Road in Retford. Photo: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers had previously attended a break-in at the Vine Inn, Churchgate, on March 3 last year, when offenders stole cash.

John Charles, aged 49, of Welbeck Road, Retford, has been charged with two counts of burglary and aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the two incidents.

He is also charged with an attempted burglary at the same store on February 25, 2023, and theft after a vehicle number plate was taken from outside an address in Sutton Cum Lound on March 3, 2023.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruben Reynolds, aged 42, of College Close, Newark, has previously appeared in court charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, attempted burglary, theft and assault of an emergency worker, in connection with the same incidents.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 29.

Detective Constable Liam O'Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The ram-raid caused a significant amount of damage to a popular community store.