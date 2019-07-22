Second man charged after aggravated burglary in Worksop

Police have charged a second man in connection with an aggravated burglary in Worksop.

John Williams, 28, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a property in Sunnymede last Tuesday.

Another man, Jake Ashmore, 22, of Potter Street, Worksop, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to identify other people in connection with this incident.

"We're asking for anyone who has any further information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of July 16."