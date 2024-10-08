Safer Streets projects helping to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Criminal activity and antisocial behaviour are being reduced in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop following a combination of projects being driven by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and partners.

Residents are feeling safer thanks to the addition of new 4G CCTV cameras, with planning approved for more cameras. New fencing and gates have also been installed around Colbeck House, helping to improve security and provide a smarter appearance.

Environmental works have also taken place on the corner of Sandy Lane and Gateford Road where overgrown trees and shrubs have been cleared, and two new benches have also been installed in the Pocket Park, making it a place where residents can meet.

These latest projects have been made possible thanks to £166k of funding by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, from the Home Office’s fifth round of Safer Streets funding.

Gary Godden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, said: "The improvements in the Sandy Lane area demonstrate how targeted investment can make a tangible difference to community safety.

“By upgrading CCTV coverage and addressing environmental concerns, we’re helping to deter crime and give residents a greater sense of security.

“It’s encouraging to see a reduction in anti-social behaviour and burglary in the area, and I’m confident that these efforts will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of those living and working in Sandy Lane."

Nottinghamshire Police has reported that incidents of ASB in the area have reduced by 19% between October 2023 and August 2024, compared with the previous three-year average for the same period. Residential burglary is down by 68%, while robbery offences have nearly halved at 48%.

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said:

“These projects are helping to improve the lives of people living in Sandy Lane and when combined with the work already being done by Nottinghamshire Police, the Council’s Community Safety Team, and our Housing Teams, we are starting to see positive impacts for the whole community.

“We would like to thank the Police and Crime Commissioner and Home Office for the funding that has enabled this vital work to take place and we will continue to work hard with our partners to reduce ASB and crime so that our residents feel safer in their own homes.”

If you’re experiencing anti-social behaviour, and you are not in immediate danger, find out how you can report it here: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/community-and-living/community-safety/anti-social-behaviour/ or ring Nottinghamshire Police on 101.