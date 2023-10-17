News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

‘Sadistic’ Worksop man killed and mutilated 100+ deer, foxes and badgers

A “sadistic” Worksop man who tortured, killed and mutilated more than 100 deer, foxes, badgers and pigeons will be sentenced at the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police search of Daniel Taylor's home revealed graphic phone videos which showed him attacking, decapitating and encouraging his dogs to fight and kill wildlife, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

"In some videos he is seen dissecting the animals and ripping internal organs out," she said.

Officers also found 15 deer heads and 14 fox tails, as well as snares and equipment "associated with these types of offences."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Most Popular

The court heard Taylor had played a leading role in “sadistic behaviour” which was “prolonged and repeated” between August 2021 and February 2023.

“Some of the animals had sadly to be euthanized,” said Ms Woodcock. “They experienced a very high level of suffering and pain.”

She said the magistrates’ sentencing powers were insufficent as the offences could carry a three-year sentence.

Taylor’s defence solicitor said: “I dont think I can argue with my friend’s assessment of the guidelines.

“He is entitled to full credit for his guilty pleas. In terms of his previous convictions I dont think there is anything of a serious nature.”

Taylor, aged 31, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 5.

On Tuesday, magistrates committed the case for sentence to Nottingham Crown on December 12, and ordered a probation report.

He was bailed on condition he doesn't enter the Clumber, Thoresby or Welbeck estates, abides by a 10pm-6am curfew, and doesn't keep dogs at his address or ride a quad bike.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us