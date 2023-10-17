‘Sadistic’ Worksop man killed and mutilated 100+ deer, foxes and badgers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police search of Daniel Taylor's home revealed graphic phone videos which showed him attacking, decapitating and encouraging his dogs to fight and kill wildlife, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

"In some videos he is seen dissecting the animals and ripping internal organs out," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers also found 15 deer heads and 14 fox tails, as well as snares and equipment "associated with these types of offences."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard Taylor had played a leading role in “sadistic behaviour” which was “prolonged and repeated” between August 2021 and February 2023.

“Some of the animals had sadly to be euthanized,” said Ms Woodcock. “They experienced a very high level of suffering and pain.”

She said the magistrates’ sentencing powers were insufficent as the offences could carry a three-year sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor’s defence solicitor said: “I dont think I can argue with my friend’s assessment of the guidelines.

“He is entitled to full credit for his guilty pleas. In terms of his previous convictions I dont think there is anything of a serious nature.”

Taylor, aged 31, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 5.

On Tuesday, magistrates committed the case for sentence to Nottingham Crown on December 12, and ordered a probation report.