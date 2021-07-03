Runaway driver admitted 'he could have killed someone' as he sped through Worksop

Simon Richardson, 34, was spotted speeding through Worksop in a silver BMW in November last year

As officers attempted to pull him over in Netherton Road he sped away, driving at up to 70 miles per hour in residential streets.

He then narrowly missed a pedestrian as he mounted a pavement to avoid a slower moving vehicle in front.

Tyre damaged sustained during that hair-raising manoeuvre forced Richardson to a stop in Spur Crescent soon afterwards.

After trying to flee on foot he was chased down and detained by two police officers.

As he was arrested and cautioned for failing to stop Richardson apologised to for what he’d done, admitting that he’d been an “idiot” and accepting that he “could have killed someone.”

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday he we was handed a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also given a curfew order that will force him to remain at his home between the hours of 8pm and 5am, and was also banned from driving.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling and dangerous display of driving that – by Richardson’s own admission – could very easily have ended up with someone being killed or seriously injured.

“By attempting to flee from the police he placed members of the public and even himself at considerable risk. I am pleased that his pursuit was bought to a swift and safe conclusion and would like to pay tribute to the skill and professionalism of the officers involved.

“I also hope that Richardson learns from this experience and resolves never to act in this way again.”