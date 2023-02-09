Rother Valley MP calls on government to ensure anyone linked to child sexual exploitation ‘has no link to public office ever again’
The MP for Rother Valley MP has called for the government to introduce a child criminal and sexual exploitation commissioner, to ensure anyone linked to such crimes “has no link to public office ever again”.
During a parliamentary debate about domestic abuse. Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley, said: “We need a child criminal and sexual exploitation commissioner, working alongside the domestic abuse commissioner, to stop CSE, punish perpetrators and ensure anyone linked to CSE has no link to public office ever again.
“I was pleased to see last year’s tackling domestic abuse plan recognised the link between domestic abuse and child abuse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“You will be aware of the horrendous child sexual exploitation case in Rotherham and agree we need to end child abuse.”
Sarah Dines, parliamentary under-secretary for safeguarding, agreed the government “needs to have a detailed response to the recent report to ensure we have joined-up thinking across all Departments to stamp out child sexual abuse, because it is a dreadful crime”.