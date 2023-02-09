During a parliamentary debate about domestic abuse. Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley, said: “We need a child criminal and sexual exploitation commissioner, working alongside the domestic abuse commissioner, to stop CSE, punish perpetrators and ensure anyone linked to CSE has no link to public office ever again.

“I was pleased to see last year’s tackling domestic abuse plan recognised the link between domestic abuse and child abuse.

“You will be aware of the horrendous child sexual exploitation case in Rotherham and agree we need to end child abuse.”

Alexander Stafford in the House of Commons. The Rother Valley MP spoke out about child sexual exploitation.