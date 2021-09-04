Rotherham child abuse survivor and whistle-blower Sammy Woodhouse, alongside MP Alexander Stafford have called on the government to appoint a new commissioner, who will address child abuse of a sexual, physical, and mental nature, tackling criminal exploitation, trafficking, and modern slavery and forced labour.

Mr Stafford said that the commissioner will be tasked with “encouraging good practice in preventing child exploitation; identifying survivors and perpetrators; and improving the protection and provision of support to children affected by exploitation.”

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford

The commissioner will have the power to publish reports and lay them before Parliament, and public bodies and Ministers will be under a duty to cooperate with the commissioner.

“We have a duty to act to protect our young people and to provide a coordinated and fair system to deal with victims of child abuse,” added Mr Stafford.

“Accordingly, Sammy and I call on the Government to back our campaign to stand up for the most vulnerable children in our society and to strike a blow against those depraved criminals who seek to do them harm.”