Martin Ambler, aged 58, who owns properties in Clowne, has pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order after being taken to court by Bolsover District Council.

Bolsover Council has been working with residents and landlords on the West Lea estate to help improve the area, which includes addressing the issues of poor conditions of privately rented housing.

During an inspection, council officers found one of Ambler’s 19 jointly-owned properties was infested with rats.

West Lea estate, Clowne.

On August 8, Derby Crown Court heard that droppings were found on a mattress, a child’s artwork had been chewed, and the rats had even chewed through a water pipe causing a significant leak.

The family home contained several category one hazards - the most serious risk to health - along with holes in walls, gaps in decaying windows, doors that could not close, and external doors which allowed wind and water in.

Ambler failed to fix the issues despite repeated requests from the council, and his obligations under the Criminal Behaviour Order.

At another of Ambler’s properties, he failed to remove large amounts of fly-tipping from the gardens and he was found letting another property with metal shutters attached to the windows, stopping any natural light through.

A child's drawing was chewed by rats in the home.

Deferring sentencing until January 6, 2023, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “You are what is referred to as a ‘rogue landlord’ and have a cavalier approach.

“The cracks and gaps in the windows, the pipes which were damaged by rats were your responsibility and you were taking in money paid by the taxpayer through housing benefit.”

Under the terms of the deferment, Judge Bennett ordered Ambler, of Vincent Lane, Brampton, Chesterfield, to instruct housing experts or a management company to inspect and provide a report on all the properties he owns in the district.

Judge Bennett said if he successfully manages the terms he would suspend a prison term he was thinking about imposing. He handed Ambler bail until January 6, 2023, and told him to set aside substantial money for compensation and costs.

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for the environment, councillor Deborah Watson said: “The state of the properties was appalling and no-one should have to live in such dreadful conditions. He should be ashamed of himself.

“When dealing with a landlord like this who did not take his responsibilities seriously, there was only one course of action we could take.