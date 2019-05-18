Road closure in Worksop after bags of asbestos dumped in 'serious incident' of fly-tipping

A road has been closed in Worksop after a 'serious incident' of fly-tipping where a number of bags of asbestos have been dumped.

Due to the type of asbestos involved and the serious nature of this incident, the Health and Safety Executive have been notified and Bassetlaw District Council have been instructed to seek an immediate road closure of the B6034 Ollerton Road until further notice.

Recovery of the asbestos by specialist contractors will take place as soon as possible and the council advise residents and visitors to avoid Ollerton Road from the top of Sparken Hill, Worksop, to the junction of Netherfield Lane near Budby.

Alternative routes are via the A614 and the A57.

We are also appealing to anyone who may have information about this serious incident to contact Bassetlaw District Council here