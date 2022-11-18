Police forces, probation services and other government agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders and violent criminals in communities across England and Wales through multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 1,392 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements in the Nottinghamshire policing area at the end of March this year, up from 1,329 the year previous. The area has seen a year-on-year increase from 1,283 in 2020. The rate of sex offenders among residents in the area now stands at 136 in 100,000 people – up from 128 in 2021.

Sex offenders made up 76% of those being managed through multi-agency public protection arrangements in Nottinghamshire this year. There were also 444 violent offenders and seven other dangerous offenders under the arrangements in the area.

Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on multi-agency public protection arrangements, up 4% on last year and up 65% from ten years ago. The rate of sex offenders among the population was 126 per 100,000 at the end of March this year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "The number of sex offenders being monitored increases every year as many are put on the sex offenders register for life when they are convicted."

There were 22,304 violent offenders and 393 other dangerous offenders under MAPPAs across England and Wales at the end of March.

The Ministry of Justice recorded a significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders last year, which coincided with a 57% increase in the number of people convicted of sexual offences in 2020-21 following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on courts.

Xexual harm prevention orders are applied when the court believes a protection order is needed to protect the public from sexual harm and can include a ban on foreign travel to protect children from sexual harm abroad.

A total of 5,753 sexual harm prevention orders were handed down nationally in the year to March – up 33% from 4,325 in 2020-21. Of these, 114 were imposed on offenders in Nottinghamshire last year.

A Home Office spokesperson added they are pleased to see police using sexual harm prevention orders to target people who are responsible for "horrific abuse".

"We have some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders, and those that pose a risk of sexual harm, to ensure the public is protected," they said.

Rachel Almeida, Victim Support assistant director of knowledge and insight, said the charity is "extremely worried" about an increase in sexual violence – and particularly rape – being reported to police nationally.

She said it comes in the context of "poor conviction rates and horrendous court delays".