Reveller fined for taunting Mansfield cops with "piggy" slurs

A drunk reveller who shouted "piggy b*******" at police officers during a night out in Mansfield town centre has been fined, a court heard.

William Davies was with a group of young men on Leeming Street, at 11,30pm, on September 27, when a WPC told him the comment was unacceptable.

"He said: "What's it f****** matter? You should be able to take it with your job,"" said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was issued with a Section 35 direction to leave the area for 12 hours, but Davies swore at the officer, called her "sensitive" and "sweetheart", and continued to speak over her.

He was arrested after he told another officer to "go and f*** himself".

Davies, who represented himself, denied swearing at the other officer, but accepted the rest of the police statement.

"I never want to get myself into a situation like this again," he told magistrates.

Davies, 21, of Rectory Road, admitted using threatening words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £233, and ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

For more of the latest Mansfield court cases click here.