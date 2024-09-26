Retiring Carlton in Lindrick binman assaulted bouncer at rave party in Mansfield

The andwhynot bar on Leeming Street, Mansfield. (Pic: Google Earth.)

A Bassetlaw refuse collector on the verge of retirement who wanted to relive memories of 90s raves ended up assaulting a bouncer in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Wayne Finney was asked to leave a courtyard party at the andwhynot bar, on Leeming Street, after arguing with a couple on the dance floor, on August 3, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

He was initially "fine with that" but returned to the gate and became abusive to the door supervisors who told him he wasn't allowed back in.

Finney, aged 58, forced his way back through a metal fence and began wrestling with one of the doormen.

During the scuffle he either pushed or punched the bouncer four times, causing bruising to his head and damaging his ear-piece.

The court heard he has three previous convictions, but nothing for violence, and has stayed out of trouble for more than 20 years.

Pars Samria, mitigating, explained that Finney, who is due to retire at the end of the year, enjoys the mid-90s rave scene and has attended similar events put on by DJs without incident.

“He has no idea why he was asked to leave,” Mr Samrai said. “”He had been led to believe it was a cooling off period and thought he would be let back in.

“On this day he might have misjudged the amount of alcohol he had taken.

"By his own admission it was stupid behaviour on his part.”

Finney, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £392 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, with a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.