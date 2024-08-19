Retford speeding drink driver who killed 68-year-old pedestrian is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A speeding Retford drink driver returning from the pub caused the death of a man he collided with as he walked across the road.

Forensic evidence showed that Michael Brunt’s alcohol level at the time of the collision would have been at least 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

CCTV footage obtained by police also showed how the 58-year-old accelerated to a speed between 43 and 47mph before he struck 68-year-old pedestrian Charles Needham.

Michael Brunt. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

The speed of the Ford Focus driven by Brunt at the time of the collision is unknown.

The collision happened at Spital Hill in Retford, in a 30mph limit zone, at around 5.20pm on February 1, 2023.

Mr Needham was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries on February 10, 2023.

When a police officer arrived at the scene and arrested Brunt, it was noticed his eyes were glazed and the strong smell of intoxicants was coming from him.

Charles Needham.

Brunt, of Jubilee Road, Retford, was subsequently charged and he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the legal limit for alcohol.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (August 16).

Brunt was also banned from driving for seven years and three months and must pass an extended driving re-test before he is eligible to drive again.

In a statement the family of Mr Needham, who was from Retford, said: “Charles was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother.

“He was always there for his family, helping with daily childcare and supporting wherever possible.

“He was a huge part of his grandchildren’s life.

“He previously worked in Morrisons where he was a cleaner before retiring in August 2021.

“He had lived in his house for 27 years and was always there to help his neighbours if there was anything they needed.

“Even as a retired man he was always on the go and was well known in the local community.

“He would always stop to talk to people while he was out and about and doing his shopping.

“In his downtime he used to enjoy watching football and darts and meeting up with his sister Irene and friends.

"The day he left our family's life was turned completely upside-down, and no words can express the loss we feel."

Case investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my condolences to Mr Needham’s family and friends.

“No sentence will ever undo the devastation and immense grief caused to them.

“It’s clear that the amount of alcohol that was in Brunt’s body at the time of the collision would have severely impaired his ability to drive safely.”

She added: “As a force, our work is ongoing all year round to prevent and reduce drink and drug driving on our roads.

“We will continue to target drivers who put themselves and others at risk in this way as well as engaging with our communities and continuing with our preventative work.”

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug driving should contact Nottinghamshire Police, by calling 101.