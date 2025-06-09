Retford rural crime officers equipped with new horse handling gear

Rural crime and wildlife officers have been armed with new equipment to enhance animal welfare and public safety.

Headcollars and lead ropes for equines will enhance the ability of police to respond quickly and safely to incidents involving loose animals.

A total of 30 headcollars have been distributed to police stations in rural areas, including Retford, Harworth, and Newark.

They are also available in more urban locations, such as Ashfield and Broxtowe, where horses have been reported on roads in these areas.

The headcollars feature QR codes that, when scanned, provide officers with essential guidance on catching and leading horses, along with contact information for Bransby Horses and other relevant animal charities.

The force has also been provided with treat buckets to aid police in approaching and safely dealing with all livestock.

This could be a horse that has escaped onto a main road which not only poses a safety risk to the animal, but also to other users of the road.

Similarly, when officers are on a visit, they could come across livestock in the way preventing them from completing the job they were called there to complete.

Officers have been working closely with charity Bransby Horses to reduce equine-related incidents and rural crime, while enhancing road safety for local communities.

Cobbs Country Store has donated this vital equipment as rural officers work to enhance their rural and wildlife crime offering.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime and wildlife crime partnerships manager, said: “We aim to enhance the wellbeing of all animals – whether it be horses, sheep or cows - as well as ensure the safety of our officers and road users with this new equipment.

“With support from Bransby Horses, we have trained officers from across the force in the practical handling of loose horses, the legislation surrounding them, and each officer has gained valuable contacts for those times when a horse finds itself in need.

“Combined with Cobbs County Store, it’s been partnership working at its very best, and the provision of headcollars will further promote our goal to improve our response and understanding of all animals we may encounter during day-to-day policing.”