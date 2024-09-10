A Bassetlaw man who hit a postman in a road-rage incident has been ordered to lay off booze for the next three months, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Creamer sounded his horn at the driver of the Royal Mail van and pulled up beside him, on Thoresby Way, Ordsall, at 1.30pm on May 13, said Katherine Wilson, prosecuting.

The postman thought this was unnecessary and sounded his horn back, but Creamer shouted: "What are you doing, d*******?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creamer became more and more aggressive and was spitting as he shouted, before getting out of his silver Vauxhall works vehicle.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The postman, who was worried by Creamer's “manner of speech”, thought, "Are we really going to do this?"

As he removed his seatbelt Creamer hit him on the left side of his face before driving off.

A witness described him as "only a young lad who seemed shook up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he asked to be moved off that route because he would be easy to recognise.

The court heard Creamer has 11 previous convictions for 17 offences, including assaulting an emergency worker.

Creamer, representing himself, claimed his victim “instigated” the incident by pulling out in front of him.

"Unfortunately I overreacted,” he said. “I ended up losing my temper. I ended up slapping him and I do apologise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creamer, aged 41, of Trent Street, Retford, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 20.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a 12 month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was also fined £140 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.