Retford pub regular battled bouncers and awoke in police station covered in blood

Daniel Labacik had been watching a boxing match before he became aggressive and grabbed one of the bouncers by the throat at Ye Olde Sun Inn, on Chapelgate, on April 23.

He was pushed to the ground and the doormen were trying to restrain him when 45-year-old Labacik kicked out with both legs, hitting one of them in the chest, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The police were called and he was arrested and taken to Mansfield police station, but on the way he spattered the back of the police van with his own blood.

Ye Olde Sun Inn on Chapelgate.

Labacik was last in trouble for a domestic assault, in 2018, and also has a previous conviction for common assault, dating back to 2017. He failed to attend court on May 5.

He later told magistrates: "To be honest, I can't remember what happened."

He said he had been drinking in the pub for a number of years and was friendly with some of the staff, but has since been barred.

After the incident his partner, who he met in the pub, changed the locks to their flat, but they have since reconciled.

"I went there every day for four years," Labacik told the court. "Everyone was in shock. I have always been as good as gold."

Labacik, of Hind Street, Retford, admitted criminal damage, two counts of assault and failing to surrender to court bail, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 14.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

The presiding magistrate told him: “We do need to recognise the fact that this behaviour, by your own admission, is not acceptable.”

He was ordered to pay £75 towards the cost of cleaning up the police van and £150 to each of the bouncers in compensation, along with a £95 surcharge and £85 court costs.