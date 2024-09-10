A Bassetlaw man who tried and failed to provide a breath test after downing eight cans of Stella Artois has been banned for two years, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public raised the alarm after seeing John Gilman coming out of a convenience store at lunchtime on August 11, said prosecutor Katherine WIlson.

He was stopped on Queen Street, Mansfield, and a preliminary breath test showed he had 125 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was unable to provide a second sample, even after five more attempts, and claimed he had asthma.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“Officers told him he wasn't blowing long or hard enough," added Ms Wilson. "It's not one of those cases where he is being uncooperative but he wasn't struggling for breath.”

The court heard he has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in 2000.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said: "He accepts he has an issue with alcohol but it is more binge-drinking at the weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was the one-year anniversary of his mother's death but Gilman accepted it was a "stupid, stupid thing to do."

Gilman, aged 54, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 27.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a 12-month community order with a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and ten rehabilitation days.

He was banned from driving for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before January 11 2026.

He was fined £120 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.