A Retford man has appeared in court after three people were sprayed with a noxious substance during a home break-in earlier this month.

Police officers were called to Albert Road, Retford, around 6.50am on Sunday, June 2 following reports a burglary had taken place moments earlier.

The occupants had been awoken by the break-in and when they came downstairs saw an intruder dragging a mountain bike away.

Three people, as well as two dogs, were sprayed with a substance from a cannister before threats were also made with a weapon.

Officers arrested a suspect in Retford the following day after analysing CCTV footage and making other local inquiries.

The injuries suffered by the occupants are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening and the bicycle has been recovered.

Alex Shaw, of Hallcroft Road, Retford, has been charged with aggravated burglary and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 5.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with theft from a shop after alcohol was stolen from Tesco, in Gateford Road, Worksop, on April 15, 2024.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 July.

Investigator Caitlin Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been a frightening ordeal for anyone to go through in their own home.