Retford drink driver got shock news about dying pal

A retired Retford man was caught drink driving after receiving shock news about his dying friend, magistrates heard.

John Woollard visited Bassetlaw hospital after the emergency admission of his friend, and learned they had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He was stopped on the A57 near Worksop, following a tip off from a member of the public, at 10.30pm, on October 4.

A test revealed he had 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 ls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard the offence was aggravated by a previous conviction for failing to provide a sample, in February 2010.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: "He was very shocked by the appearance of his friend, who has since died.

"He went and had a drink. He thought he had two pints, but on reflection he thinks it was more like three.

"He took the drink-drivers' course the last time. He has no drink-related problems. He doesn't normally drink - but did so on this occasion because of his emotions."

Woollard, 66, of Bramble Road, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £161, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a government surcharge of £32. He was banned for three years.

