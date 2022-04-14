Retford drink driver caught after brother-in-law tipped off police

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Police found Christopher Hemming sitting in the driver's seat of his car with the engine off, on Albert Road, Retford, just before 9pm, on March 29.

A test showed he had 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, said prosecutor Jenna Minton.

He later told officers he was moving his car to avoid a parking fine, and admitted drinking one glass of vodka and coke in the afternoon and a pint of lager at a pub.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from July 2019, when he received a 20-month ban.

Hemming, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I just want to apologise for my actions. I know it's wrong. I am ashamed of myself. I am getting help for my drinking."

He told magistrates that he works for an engineering company and would be available for unpaid work at weekends.

Hemming, 37, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for 36 months because it was his second offence, but he was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by nine months if he successfully completes it before May 12, 2024.