Retford dog owner handed court order after failing to keep dogs under control

Adrian Collins, of Lound, was back in court after being found to have breached his court order five times.

The 75-year-old is now banned from keeping any more than four dogs at his address and must not let any of his dogs escape from his property.

Collins appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 25 after being charged with breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) on five occasions – allowing his dogs to escape from his property.

Collins was handed a suspended sentence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Pleading guilty to the breaches, he was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

As a result of the breaches, Collins’ behaviour order was amended meaning he must now comply with the following:

To keep no more than four dogs on the property

Not to allow any dog to escape from the grounds of the property (this applies to any dogs owned or placed in his care)

Keep dogs on a lead in any public place

To not walk/ exercise any more than three dogs at one time in a public place

To not walk/ exercise any dog on a lead that exceeds 1.5 metres in length

To not allow or breed any dogs at the property.

He is also required to allow inspections from Bassetlaw Council and must rehome all other dogs other than the four agreed to be kept.

