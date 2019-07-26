Retford car dealer banned for drink driving

A Retford car dealer was driving too fast in the town centre when officers stopped him and discovered he was over the limit

Officers pulled Andre Moore on Grove Road, at around 2am, on Saturday, June 29.

A test revealed he had 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Darren Withers, mitigating, said Moore attended a barbeque and had one pint of cider at about 1am and another drink about an hour later, but misunderstood the actual level of alcohol.

He said heard the loss of his licence would have a big impact on his business of buying and selling cars.

Moore, 23, of Grove Road, Headon, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the length of his disqualification by 91 days if completed before February 2020.

He was fined £173, and he was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

