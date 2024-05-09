‘Responsible’ Worksop safety officer made ‘ridiculous mistake’ that could cost him his job
Police officers pulled Oliver Stubbs over on Clarence Road in the early hours of April 20 because a rear light wasn’t working, said prosecutor Becky Allsop. A breath test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Stubbs, of previous good character, could lose his job as a fire protection officer because he needs a licence to assess safety standards at sites all around the country. “He is normally responsible and is often the designated driver on nights out,” she said.
The day before he went for after-work drinks in Chesterfield and took a taxi home before falling asleep on the sofa. He woke up thinking it was 5am, that the alcohol would have left his system and drove to the shops.
“In fact it was only 1.30am,” said Ms Mansuri. “He couldn't believe how stupid he has been. He doesn't even understand how he managed to make such a ridiculous mistake.”
Stubbs, 26, of Coniston Road, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
“We are going to bring the disqualification down to the minimum within our guidelines,” the presiding magistrate told him.
He was banned for 17 months but that could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course before April 9, 2025. He was fined £569 and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge and £85 costs.