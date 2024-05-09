‘Responsible’ Worksop safety officer made ‘ridiculous mistake’ that could cost him his job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “responsible” Worksop safety officer who made a "ridiculous mistake" when he woke up thinking it was much later than it was and got caught drink driving may lose his £35,000 per year job, magistrates have heard.

Police officers pulled Oliver Stubbs over on Clarence Road in the early hours of April 20 because a rear light wasn’t working, said prosecutor Becky Allsop. A breath test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Stubbs, of previous good character, could lose his job as a fire protection officer because he needs a licence to assess safety standards at sites all around the country. “He is normally responsible and is often the designated driver on nights out,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day before he went for after-work drinks in Chesterfield and took a taxi home before falling asleep on the sofa. He woke up thinking it was 5am, that the alcohol would have left his system and drove to the shops.

“In fact it was only 1.30am,” said Ms Mansuri. “He couldn't believe how stupid he has been. He doesn't even understand how he managed to make such a ridiculous mistake.”

Stubbs, 26, of Coniston Road, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

“We are going to bring the disqualification down to the minimum within our guidelines,” the presiding magistrate told him.