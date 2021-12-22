Police have issued a warning after a number of people have reported they have been scammed after buying what they thought were tickets to a ‘Lapland Experience’ at Thoresby Park.

The reports come just weeks after Thoersby Park had to cancel the North Pole Experience event due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a post on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said: “In recent weeks, we have unfortunately been made aware of a number of instances in which individuals from across South Yorkshire have purchased tickets for a ‘Lapland Experience’ at Thoresby Park in Newark, which has turned out to be a scam.

Police are warning residents to be vigilant of ticket fraud this Christmas.

“Sadly, victims have lost between £100 and £500 each as a result of this scam.

“Please be vigilant and aware of this scam if you are purchasing any last minute Christmas event tickets this week.”

South Yorkshire Police has issued advice in avoiding ticket fraud when shopping online after a recent spike in reports.

DC Gary Henshaw, from the force's fraud coordination team, said: "In the reports, the victim buys flight tickets or tickets to an event, such as a festival or football game, through a website or via a social media post which they believe to be legitimate.

“The victim goes on to make advance payment for the tickets, and it’s only when the tickets either don’t arrive or turn out to be fake that they realise they’ve been duped.

"We know that many people are buying tickets online at the moment for Christmas presents and some can be expensive, so we encourage people to take extra care when making purchases.

“To avoid disappointment, only buy tickets from the venue directly, through an official agent, or via a well-known and reputable ticket website.

“Don’t be fooled by offers on secondary ticketing websites or social media, as this is often where criminals will advertise fake tickets to popular and sold-out events.

“Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”