Reports from the magistrates' courts: the latest cases from Bassetlaw
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keegan Loveday, 22, of Hallcroft Avenue, Retford, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. He was fined £213, with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.
Jonathan Mcgrath, 36, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £500 with £70 compensation, £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 27 months.
Nathan Highfield, 34, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for six months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.
Tyler Manning, 29, of HMP Fosse Way, Leicestershire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.
Karen Heslop, 59, of Raines Avenue, Worksop, admitted: driving with 139 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrams. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was disqualified for 17 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Joel Mellors, 30, of Vessey Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £333 with £85 costs and a £133 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Natalie Edwards, 30, of Swift Close, Woodlands, Doncaster, admitted: driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £750 with £85 costs and a £300 surcharge. She was disqualified for 48 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.
Jordan Shaw, 27, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £95 compensation.
Cher Taylor, 39, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, Nottinghamshire, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was ordered to pay compensation of £700 with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.