Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

John Marshall, 57, of Southfield Rise, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Kate Draycott, 38, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time and shop theft. She received a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation programme. She was fined £80 with £100 compensation.

Juleus Jaloskvecusw, 22, of Valley Road, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: driving without a licence or insurance and theft of a motor vehicle. He received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. Six penatly points were put on his licence.

Stuart Burrell, 43, of Elkesley Road, Meden Vale, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £350 with a £140 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Lewis Mayfield, 24, of Blake Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £620 with a £248 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 22 months.

Tomas Dunka, 35, of HMP Peterborough, admitted: drive whilst unfit through drink. He was disqualified for 24 months.

Tyrone Rowe, 39, of HMP Ranby, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was jailed or 16 weeks and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Linnette Burton, 40, Lawson Street, Nottingham, admitted: theft and common assault of an emergency worker. She was jailed for 39 weeks and ordred to pay £622 compensation.

Fiona Heseltine, 33, of Doncaster Road, Langold, admitted: possess knife blade in a public place. She was fined £422 with a £177 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jill Chappell, 60, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: driving with 179 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified from driving. She received a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Marc Curt, 38, of Carlton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £290 with a £156 surcharge and £85 costs.

Eamon Duffy, 36, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and making threats. He was fined £100 with £85 costs.