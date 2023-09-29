News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:51 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lesley Cox, 70, of James William Turner Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for one year. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mariana-Nicoleta Mircea, 25, of Lime Tree Place, Mansfield, admitted: thefts from a shop. She received a three year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Wormald, 30, of Aspen Close, Walesby, admitted: driving without third party insurance, fraudulently using a registration mark/registration document, driving without due care and attention, carrying dangerous goods and criminal damage. He was fined £960 with compensation of £350, £85 costs and a £384 surcharge. He received nine penalty points on his licence.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

.

Craig Maltby, 38, of Kingfisher Way, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80, with £54 compensation, and a £32 surcharge.

Mark Harber, 61, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He receved a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jaycie Marshall, 23, of Mattley Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. She was fined £416 with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. She was disqualified for 14 months.

Alan Parkin, 75, of Midland Terrace, Tibshelf Road, Westhouses, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Steven Moir, 54, of Hemmingfield Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Leivers, 38, of Stephen Road, Newark, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabiltation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £115 with £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

Gabriele Morana, 39, of Parkfield Row, Cross Flatts, Leeds, admitted: driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabiltation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Stuart beet, 43, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Zion Smith, 36, of Manton Crescent, Worksop, found guilty: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabiltation days. He was fined £180 with £250 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for three years.