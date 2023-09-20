Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philip Owen, 31, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was disqualified for 12 months. The bulk of the defendant's offending was dealt with by a community order at an earlier hearing and the court did not feel that any additional penalty should be imposed.

Anthony Oakden, 33, of Thompson Avenue, Harworth, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £400 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freddie Green-Wilkinson, 18, of Heathfield Way, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Adam Pearson, 43, of Warmwells Lane, Marehay, Ripley, Derbyshire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a - crack cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Adam Christmas, 30, of Whitegates Way, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckle duster, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He received a 12 month community ordered with 40 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jonathan Priest, 34, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samuel Jacks, 26, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Louise Trow, 44, of Shepherds Avenue, Worksop, admitted: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. She received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for six months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Kathleen Flynn, 33, of Common Lane, Pleasley Vale, Derbyshire, admitted: driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. She was fined £160 with £85 costs and a £64 surcharge. She received six penalty points on her licence.

Craig Cooper-Hook, 42, of Mattley Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance and thefts from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month rehabilitation programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs. He received six penalty points on her licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dominic Croft, 27, of no fixed address, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 24 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Aaron Coxhead, 34, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Brooke Morley, 20, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £345 with a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lynn Sylvester, 69, of Millman Way, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £276 with a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Morley, 48, of The Burns, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 18 months. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Patrick Turner, 34, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Craig Chipatuko, 29, of Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 103 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 115 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Carl Ogden, 42, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Gormley, 38, of no fixed address, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He receved a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for six months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs.