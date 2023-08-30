Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Declan Plummer, aged 25, of Corporation Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £80 ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Billyeald, 42, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £50 and ordered to pay £254 compensation.

Ann Buttery, 39, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Aaron Walters, 32, of Heathland Close, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £248 surcharge.

Robert Dalziel, 50, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Admitted possession of a class B drug – mamba. He was fined £80 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lee Butler, 37, of Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £320 surcharge.

Ravindu Waduge, 23, of Institute Street, Sutton: Admitted supplying electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with product requirements. He was fined £135 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £54 surcharge.

Mark Westlake, 36, of Caunts Crescent, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Adebowale Oyebade, 40, of Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £430 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £172 surcharge.

Ryan Gallon, 31, of Mount Avenue, Worksop: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £260 surcharge.

Mark Mitchell, 33, of Wellington Street, Retford: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Dale Hyslop, 38, of Croft Avenue, Hucknall: Admitted driving with no insurance and failure to provide specimen for analysis. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Greenwood, 33, of HMP Nottingham: Admitted attempting to breach a restraining order after conviction. He was jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.