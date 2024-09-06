Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Richard Dawson, 36, of Cliff Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving without third party insurance and driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Alex Wheat, 34, of North Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.
Rachel Docker, 44, of Milton Street, Lincoln, admitted: driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 12 months by a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £750 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £300 surcharge.
Stanley Chihwayi, 39, of Whitewater Road, Ollerton, admitted: driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.
Jasmine Palmer, 31, of Stope Avenue, Wakefield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 36 months. She was fined £769 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £308 surcharge.
Brendon Carrier, 29, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £250 compensation with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
Daniel Konopko, 37, of Balmoral Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving without third party insurance or a licence, without due care and attention, and whilst unfit to drive through drugs. He was fined £666 with £85 costs and a £266 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Calid Short, 28, of Sheridan Court, Stapleford, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £305 compensation.
Daniel Bills, 38, of Taylor's Close, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 36 weeks.
Ricky Foulds, 35, of HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a nine week prison sentence to be served consecutively. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Andy Wass, 42, of Woodland Crescent, Wolverhampton, admitted: possess with intent to supply controlled drugs of class C - diazepam and zopiclone. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.
Daniel Brumpton, 38, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: stalking without fear/alarm/distress and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £300 costs.
Sheldon Grant, 41, of Carsic Lane, Sutton, admitted: possess knife. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Donald Smith, 45, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £48 surcharge and £50 compensation.
Jessica Pearce, 19, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Cory Santini, 35, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted: driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Brad Bradbury, 36, of Grange View, Harworth, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Kieran Wallwork, 22, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and possess a controlled drug of class B - ketamine. He received a 12 month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and seven rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Dominique Mason, 34, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: possess an imitation firearm in a public place, obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty, and theft from a shop. She received a two year conditional discharge.
Nathan Vernon, 28, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months.
Richard Dawson, 34, of Cliff Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving without due care and attention. He was ordered to pay £150 costs and his driving record was endorsed with 3 points.