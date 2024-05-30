Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Layla Ball, 39, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £40 compensation.
Joseph Moran, 31, of HMP Whatton, New Lane, Aslockton, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £3,525 compensation.
Lyam Repton, 42, of HMP Stocken, Stretton, Oakham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was issued with six penalty points.
Stephen Newcombe, 38, of Bingham Road, Nottingham, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. The drug was forfeited and destroyed. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.
Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay £29 compensation.
Corey Holmes, 27, of Windsor Road, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit: cocaine and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
Lydia Towers, 26, of Park View, Clowne, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a 12 month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £115 compensation.
Tony Matkin, 35, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a ten week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £142 compensation.
Bilkisu Sanusi Aymerich, 54, of Harvester Way, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Nigel Roberts, 63, of Doncaster Road, Oldcotes, Worksop, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Sharon Dennington, 47, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. She received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £25 surcharge.
Russell Betts, 38, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Tyree Airlie, 31, of Main Street, Shirebrook, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - ketamine and class A - crack cocaine. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.
Sonya Sisson, 36, of Abington Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst unfit through drink. She was disqualified for 18 months. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. She was fined £40 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.