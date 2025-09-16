Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Worksop, Retford and the surrounding area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Vicky Wynn, 44, of West Hill Road, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order. Mental health treatment: 15 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 130 days.

Chester Goodwin, 23, of Babworth Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £461. Fine: £1153.

Anthony Layhe, 49, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 6 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Przemyslaw Kulwinski, 38, of Grafton Street, Worksop, admitted: possess an imitation firearm in a public place, and criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £57.

Jordan Shaw, 28, of Watson Road, Bracebridge, Worksop, found guilty: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 12 months.

Aaron Kirby, 29, of Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, found guilty: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £650. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 3 months, suspended period: 12 months.

Bethany Lane, 29, care of Ordsall Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Jamie Doyle, 32, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 3 years. Fine: £180.

Daniel Prudence, 37, of Blyth Road, Harworth, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Surcharge: £20. Fine: £50.

Dianne Glaves, 52, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £385.22. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.