Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Worksop, Retford and the surrounding area
Vicky Wynn, 44, of West Hill Road, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order. Mental health treatment: 15 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 130 days.
Chester Goodwin, 23, of Babworth Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £461. Fine: £1153.
Anthony Layhe, 49, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 6 months.
Przemyslaw Kulwinski, 38, of Grafton Street, Worksop, admitted: possess an imitation firearm in a public place, and criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £57.
Jordan Shaw, 28, of Watson Road, Bracebridge, Worksop, found guilty: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 12 months.
Aaron Kirby, 29, of Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, found guilty: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £650. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 3 months, suspended period: 12 months.
Bethany Lane, 29, care of Ordsall Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.
Jamie Doyle, 32, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 3 years. Fine: £180.
Daniel Prudence, 37, of Blyth Road, Harworth, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Surcharge: £20. Fine: £50.
Dianne Glaves, 52, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £385.22. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.