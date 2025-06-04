Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Worksop and Retford
Karen Yorke, 48, of St Giles Close, Retford, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Restraining order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Richard Herrick, 35, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16.
Joshua Harte, 26, of the Woodland, Blyth, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and attempt theft from shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £799.32.
Simon Child, 45, of White Avenue, Langold, Worksop, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty and possess a controlled drug of class b, namely mamba. Fine: £160. Costs: £85.
Paul Adams, 44, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £31.50. Imprisonment period: 28 days. Compensation: £111.50.
Demmilee Martin, 32, of Pasture Close, Worksop, found guilty: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Costs: £200. Imprisonment period: 19 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Restraining order.
James Neeve, 30, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: burglary dwelling and theft - no violence. Compensation: £240. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months.
Neil Sephton, 73, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden, and drive motor vehicle with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Adam White, 32, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine, and delta-9tetraydrocannobol. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Disqualification period: 29 months. Costs: £85.