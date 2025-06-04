Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Worksop and Retford

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Yorke, 48, of St Giles Close, Retford, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Restraining order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Richard Herrick, 35, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Harte, 26, of the Woodland, Blyth, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and attempt theft from shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £799.32.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Simon Child, 45, of White Avenue, Langold, Worksop, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty and possess a controlled drug of class b, namely mamba. Fine: £160. Costs: £85.

Paul Adams, 44, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £31.50. Imprisonment period: 28 days. Compensation: £111.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demmilee Martin, 32, of Pasture Close, Worksop, found guilty: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Costs: £200. Imprisonment period: 19 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Restraining order.

James Neeve, 30, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: burglary dwelling and theft - no violence. Compensation: £240. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months.

Neil Sephton, 73, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden, and drive motor vehicle with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Adam White, 32, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine, and delta-9tetraydrocannobol. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Disqualification period: 29 months. Costs: £85.