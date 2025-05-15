Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Worksop area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Marek Lagowski, 39, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and possess an offensive weapon in private place. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 14 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.

Khumalo Zithabani, 49, of the Bridleway, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 3 months. Fine: £346. Costs: £85.Surcharge: £138.

Ian Nunn, 48, of Eastgate, Worksop, admitted: affray and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 24 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mark Jinks, 45, of Clevedon Crescent, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with the proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine and cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £474. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £190.

Tony Dilkes, 36, of St Johns Court, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Compensation: £177.90.

Kerry Watkinson, 36, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Compensation: £253.98. Fine: £40. Restraining order made.

Michael Ziomek, 47, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 140 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Rebecca Firth, 28, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 17 months. Fine: £180.

Andrew Merry, 37, of Cleveland Road, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Jacob Fores, 26, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Costs: £400. Compensation: £215.64.

Shane Hulls, 36, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £155.