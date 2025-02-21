Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is a round-up of some recent cases to be sentenced at the magistrates’ courts.

David Gregory, 74, of Goransson Walk, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: driving with 100 micrograms of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms. Disqualification period: 48 months. Fine: £333. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £133.

Charmaine Stanton, 37, of Rotherwood Crescent, Thurcroft, Rotherham, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order, with 18 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £200.

Abigail Porter, 19, of Raglan Road, Retford, admitted: driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Thomas Clark, 36, of Tickhill Road, Harworth, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £268. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Robert Handley, 41, care of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 31 day programme and 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £251. 50. Fine: £20.

Liam Gilfoyle, 36, of Cresswell Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction and breach of suspended sentence. Sentence: 46 weeks in prison. Costs: £85.

Kristi Emery, 37, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £118.35. Sentence: detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Dean Webber, 53, of Beaumont Rise, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

John Rushton, 38, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and theft from a shop. Compensation: £140. Sentence: 22 weeks in prison.