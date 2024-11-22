Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some recent cases heard in the magistrates’ courts from the Bassetlaw district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Williams, 56, of Water Fir Drive, Harworth, admitted: possess a Tazer, and possess a firearm without a certificate. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Lianne Webb, 37, of Kew Crescent, Heanor, Derbyshire, admitted theft in Worksop. She was fined £92 with £50 costs and £30 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Finney, 59, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £392, with £85 costs, a £157 surcharge and £50 compensation.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ruth Booth, 23, of Carolgate, Retford, admitted: possess a knife. She received 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Timothy Hall, 26, of Gateford Road, Ryton Street, Worksop, admitted: making threats. He was fined £190 with £50 compensation, a £76 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Dolan, 19, of no fixed address, Retford, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckleduster. He was fined £153 with £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Challinor, 30, of Sherwood Road, Harworth, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Claire Barker, 41, of no fixed abode, Bircotes, found guilty: theft from a shop in Worksop. She received a 12 month community order with six rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £18 compensation and £85 costs.

Lee Steels, 39, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £405 with £85 costs and a £162 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Wayne Barker, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He was jailed for two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Guirdham, 48, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop, admitted: drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Bridie Doyle, 35, of Windmill Lane, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 17 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.