Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
Ross Williams, 56, of Water Fir Drive, Harworth, admitted: possess a Tazer, and possess a firearm without a certificate. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Lianne Webb, 37, of Kew Crescent, Heanor, Derbyshire, admitted theft in Worksop. She was fined £92 with £50 costs and £30 compensation.
Wayne Finney, 59, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £392, with £85 costs, a £157 surcharge and £50 compensation.
Ruth Booth, 23, of Carolgate, Retford, admitted: possess a knife. She received 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Timothy Hall, 26, of Gateford Road, Ryton Street, Worksop, admitted: making threats. He was fined £190 with £50 compensation, a £76 surcharge and £85 costs.
Joseph Dolan, 19, of no fixed address, Retford, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckleduster. He was fined £153 with £85 costs.
Jordan Challinor, 30, of Sherwood Road, Harworth, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Claire Barker, 41, of no fixed abode, Bircotes, found guilty: theft from a shop in Worksop. She received a 12 month community order with six rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £18 compensation and £85 costs.
Lee Steels, 39, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £405 with £85 costs and a £162 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Wayne Barker, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He was jailed for two months.
Andrew Guirdham, 48, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop, admitted: drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
Bridie Doyle, 35, of Windmill Lane, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 17 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.