Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alan Boocock, 53, of Leeds Road, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £430 and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.
Nathan Hazard, 38, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, admitted: driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, driving without third party insurance. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
James Sykes, 56, of Humber Street, Retford, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
Gary Storey, 32, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Daniel Kirkwood, 37, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: vehicle interference - motor vehicle. He received a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 cost and a £144 surcharge.
Joshua Clark, 19, of Eldon Street, Tuxford, admitted: driving without due care and attention and without third party insurance. He was disqualified for 12 months and his licence was endorsed with eight penalty points. He was fined £150 with £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.
Michelle Percy, 43, of Cardigan Road, Intake, admitted: theft from a shop. She was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Lawrence Myers, 39, of Main Street, North Leverton, admitted: driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and use a motor vehicle/trailer with tyre with any of the ply/cord exposed, and driving without third party insurance. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £1536 and ordered to pay a £614 surcharge and £85 costs.
Karl Creamer, 41, of Trent Street, Retford, admitted: driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and possess controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and class B - cannabis. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £883 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Nathan Maxwell, 31, of Milton Drive, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a six month conditional discharge. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.