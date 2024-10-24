Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Andra Hoyland, 41, of Bawtry Road, Tickhill, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive without third party insurance or a licence. She was fined £400, with £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Matthew Hendry, 35, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was bound over to keep the peace for three months in the sum of £50.

Tyler Mountain, 27, of Keats Crescent, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for six months.

John Rushton, 37, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He received an 18-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days and £12 compensation.

Brian Ingram, 52, of Nelson Street, Retford, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £40 with £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Gina Cole, 33, of Lincoln View, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating, and racially/religiously aggravated common assault. She was fined £300 with £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Mcauley Peacock, 23, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Phazane Jones, 27, of HMP Ranby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was disqualified for four years because he is currently serving a seven year custodial sentence.

Jay Hemsley, 28, of HMP Ranby, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £180 with £100 compensation.

Jason Dyer, 53, of Devonshire Road, Harworth, admitted: driving without third party insurance or a licence and driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 46 months.

Lisa Baines, 40, of Foxglove Close, Worksop, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. She was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Logan Smith, 18, of Netherton Road, Worksop, admitted: driving without a licence or third party insurance, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden. He was fined £120 with £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.